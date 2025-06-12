Video: North Dakota St Alum Watson Looks Good in Knee Rehab

North Dakota State Bison alum and current Packers wide receiver Christian Watson is in a contract year.

He is also currently rehabbing from a tough knee injury suffered in the regular season finale against the Chicago Bears.

There are all sorts of incentives for both him and the Packers in a speedy return to the field, and we got a first look at where Watson is in his rehab on Wednesday.

Get our free mobile app

Here's a look at a video shot at Packers practice Wednesday of Watson doing some individual rehab drills on the side:

Head Coach Matt LaFleur was asked if Watson could be expected back earlier than originally thought:

“Probably not, to be honest,” LaFleur said, via Wendell Ferreira of AtoZ Sports. “The guys that are available, that’s who you coach, and that’s kind of where you focus. It is exciting to see how far along he is. He’s been doing a great job. He attacks it the right way. Our trainers have done an outstanding job with him. I think he’s in the best spot possible considering the circumstance.” “He will give us a boost whenever that is,” LaFleur said. “Whenever he comes back, I expect him to give us a boost.”

READ MORE: Packers HC LaFleur Comments on Facing Aaron Rodgers Week 8

Through his first three seasons in the league, Watson has certainly had his moments. During his rookie season, Watson tallied 9 total touchdowns, including a score in four consecutive contests.

Over the course of his young career, Watson has tallied 1,653 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns over three seasons.

Sources: Pro Football Reference (Stats), Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports, and Matt Schneidman Twitter

Green Bay Packers All-Time Leading Passers Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

Cities That Have Hosted the NFL Draft in the Last 60 Years Gallery Credit: Bert Remien