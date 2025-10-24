A dynamic duo made a hilarious appearance on a uniform reveal in our great state this week.

Will Compton and Taylor Lewan of Bussin' with the Boys fame made quite the assist on Friday in a uniform reveal for the Northern State Wolves.

Here's the gem of the video highlighting the weekend uniform combo for the Wolves:

It's a slick look for the Wolves who play host to the Moorhead Dragons on Saturday.

The Wolves are playing as well as anyone in the conference lately, and at 5-2 are still very much in the NSIC conversation at this stage.

Compton, who played his college football at Nebraska, co-founded Bussin' with the Boys with Taylor Lewan back in 2019. The show is now part of the FanDuel network, and has over 670,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Source: NSU Wolves on Twitter