Northern Sun Football – Vikings & Cougars in Week-7

Augustana University (5-1) was spectacular in their homecoming win over Upper Iowa last Saturday and, the Vikings, moving up three spots in the AFCA Division II Coaches Top 25 Poll to #22, will carry that momentum into this weeks game against #23 Wayne State (5-1) in Wayne, Nebraska.

Kyle Saddler threw for 377 yards and four touchdowns as the Vikings topped Upper Iowa. He did not throw an interception in the contest and completed 25 passes, with three of them going 49 or more yards. Eli Weber led Augustana with eight tackles and, Ben Limburg went 3-of-4 on field-goal attempts and was perfect 4-of-4 on PATs.

The Wildcats took down #11 Minnesota State. It was the second win in three weeks over a nationally ranked opponent.

Saturday's game can be heard locally on KXRB 101.1 FM at 1:00 PM.

The University of Sioux Falls (4-2) was led by Landon Freeman, who set a career-high with 136 yards rushing on nine carries in the 35-7 road win at SMSU. Carter Lohr had a career-best two interceptions for a DII USF school game record of 109 yards.

The Coo will be back home at Bob Young Field this Saturday to host UMary (2-4) at 1:00 PM.