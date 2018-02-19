On the heels of the Summit League Swimming and Diving Championships Sioux Falls is not taking any time off for sports entertainment.

Sioux Falls will be a busy sports town this week with the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) tournament beginning Wednesday plus the State High School Class A Wrestling Tournament Friday and Saturday.

As the regular season has come to a close for both Augustana University and the University of Sioux Falls we get ready for the NSIC tournament. This Wednesday the Augustana Vikings men play Bemidji State and the University of Sioux Falls Cougars take on Minnesota Crookston.

First round of the NSIC basketball women's tournament also begins this Wednesday and number one seed Augustana University takes on Bemidji State. University of Sioux Falls plays University of Mary.

The quarterfinals, semifinals and championship games will take place on February 25-27 as the Sanford Pentagon.

College basketball isn't the only sport you can take in this week. The State Class A Wrestling Tournament will be held Friday and Saturday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.