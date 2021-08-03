NSIC Preseason Poll: Augustana #3, Sioux Falls #4

The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) has released the NSIC Preseason Coaches Football Poll for the 2021 season and Augustana University and the University of Sioux Falls are tabbed to finish third and fourth respectively.

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

Minnesota State University, Mankato was selected by the league coaches as the overall and south division preseason favorite. Minnesota Duluth is the top pick in the north division.

The Vikings quarterback Kyle Saddler has been picked as the NSIC South Division Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. His teammate Eli Weber was tabbed as the Vikings' Defensive Player to Watch. Augie finished the 2019 season 9-3.

AU begins the 2021 season against Minot State on Saturday, September 4.

The Cougars, who wrapped up the 2019 season 8-4, will have 13-starters when they return to action on September 2 against Bemidji State. Among those is USF’s Offensive Player to Watch, second-team all-league running back Thuro Reisdorfer, and Defensive Player to Watch Harvey Enalls.

The Cougars have recorded seven wins or more for the fifth straight year and the sixth time in seven seasons with Jon Anderson at the helm.