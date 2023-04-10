Odell Beckham Agrees To $15 M Deal With Baltimore Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens made their boldest move of the offseason -- and delivered perhaps their strongest message to disgruntled quarterback Lamar Jackson -- by reaching a one-year agreement with three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Sunday.

The deal is worth up to $18 million and includes $15 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Ravens had been in contact with Beckham since last year and met with him at the annual league meeting two weeks ago. Baltimore then struck a deal a day before Beckham was scheduled to visit the New York Jets.

Get our free mobile app

Beckham, 30, broke the news Sunday night on Instagram. The addition of Beckham comes a month after Jackson requested a trade from the Ravens. Baltimore has since placed the nonexclusive franchise tag on Jackson, but no team has yet to publicly pursue him.

Beckham becomes the most decorated player on the NFL's most unproven wide receiver group. The big question is the health of Beckham, who didn't play all of last season after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee during Super Bowl LVI.