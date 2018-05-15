Off the Tee: 2018 Players Championship Recap

The number five was definitely wild at the 2018 Players Championship.

Not only did Webb Simpson pick up his fifth career PGA Tour win, he also snapped a five-year drought to do it in what is widely regarded as golf's fifth major tournament.

In this edition of 'Off The Tee', Joel Harrington from 4 Deep Golf and I talk about Simpson's dominating four-stroke win at Sawgrass and the putting tip that's having a huge impact on his game.

Joel and I also discuss:

Jason Day's T5 finish which included an injury scare

Tiger Woods' slow start and blistering weekend to finish T11

Justin Thomas' T11 finish was just good enough to end Dustin Johnson's 15-month reign at the top of the world golf rankings

A not so great showing for Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama, and Phil Mickelson, who all missed the cut at the Players

A look ahead to next month's US Open at Shinnecock Hills in New York

Here's our full conversation: