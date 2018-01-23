Off the Tee: Tiger Woods Gets Ready For 2018 Debut

Ordinarily PGA Tour events in January don't come with big headlines, but when Tiger Woods is involved everything changes.

The former number one player in the world will make his 2018 tour debut this week at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in California.

This is a place where Tiger was won nine times in his career (eight as a pro, one as a junior), but it was also the one and only PGA Tour stop he made last season, missing the cut after going 76-72 in the first two rounds.

In this edition of 'Off The Tee', Joel Harrington from 4 Deep Golf talks about Tiger's 2018 debut and his pursuit of his first win since 2013.

Joel and I also discuss: