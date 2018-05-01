Schedules for the 2018 season mimic those of 2017, but the official list has been released by the South Dakota High School Activities Association.

2018 is the second and final season under the current alignment and scheduling for high school football. Following this upcoming season, the SDHSAA will realign classes based on enrollment and issue new schedules.

For the most part, teams don't see much of a change to their schedules for this season. The 2018 schedule, outside of maybe a select couple of changes for some teams, is the same as 2017 but with home and away games flipped.

Some of the highlights in regards to the Sioux Falls metro area includes Brandon Valley returning to Presidents Bowl, a Dakota Bowl showdown between one of the longest running city rivalries, and six doubleheader weeks at Howard Wood Field. Harrisburg will also host O'Gorman in their annual Tiger Bowl.

Here are the schedules for each Sioux Falls metro team in Class 11AAA, 11AA:

Brandon Valley:

@ Washington @ Lincoln **Presidents Bowl vs. Aberdeen Central @ Rapid City Central vs. Roosevelt vs. Rapid City Stevens @ Watertown @ Yankton vs. O'Gorman

Harrisburg

@ Pierre T.F. Riggs vs. O'Gorman **Tiger Bowl @ Huron vs. Douglas @ Aberdeen Central @ Watertown vs. Brookings @ Mitchell vs. Yankton

SF Lincoln

@ Rapid City Central vs. Brandon Valley **Presidents Bowl @ Roosevelt vs. O'Gorman vs. Watertown @ Yankton vs. Rapid City Stevens @ Brookings vs. Washington

SF O'Gorman

vs. Aberdeen Central @ Harrisburg **Tiger Bowl vs. Washington **Dakota Bowl @ Lincoln vs. Rapid City Central @ Roosevelt vs. Huron @ Rapid City Stevens @ Brarndon Valley

SF Roosevelt

vs. Rapid City Stevens @ Washington **Presidents Bowl vs. Lincoln @ Yankton @ Brandon Valley vs. O'Gorman @ Rapid City Central vs. Pierre @ Watertown

SF Washington

vs. Brandon Valley vs. Roosevelt **Presidents Bowl @ O'Gorman **Dakota Bowl vs. Mitchell @ Rapid City Stevens vs. Brookings @ Aberdeen Central vs. Rapid City Central @ Lincoln

A full list with each schedule for every school in South Dakota has been released through the SDHSAA. "Week 0" for 11B, 9AA, 9A, and 9B begins on August 17, while "Week 1" for everyone else starts on August 24.