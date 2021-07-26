Ohtani’s MLB-best 35th HR Lifts Angels Past Twins 6-2

Shohei Ohtani has done it all this season, from leading the majors in home runs to throwing 100 mph heat while starting the All-Star Game.

So after there were no-hit near misses at Fenway Park, Target Field and Minute Maid Park over the weekend, will the Angels two-way sensation be the next pitcher to give it a go?

Ohtani (4-1, 3.21 ERA) will be starting with an extra day of rest when Los Angeles hosts Colorado. Fellow All-Star Germán Márquez (8-7, 3.50) is set to pitch for the Rockies.

Get our free mobile app

Ohtani hit his 35th home run Sunday in a win at Minnesota. He’s coming off a sharp start in which he pitched six shutout innings of three-hit ball, striking out eight at Oakland.

There have been seven no-hitters in the majors this year, one short of the MLB record set in 1884, the first season overhand pitching was permitted.

Minnesota begins a 3-game series tonight hosting the Detroit Tigers. Kenta Maeda (4-4) will start and Tyler Alexander (1-1) goes for the Tigers.