OK South Dakotan’s, Who Was South Dakota’s Last Democrat Governor?

It's a gubernatorial election year in South Dakota. So will we vote Republican or Democrat?

Well, in Presidential elections we're just about as 'red' as they come. The last time South Dakota went 'Blue' as far President, it was back in 1964 when the state (like most of the country) voted for the Democrat Lyndon Johnson and not the Republican Senator Barry Goldwater.

And of course, we have two Republican Senators as well as a Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives. And the office of South Dakota Governor?

Well, that's been Republican a long, long time.

When I first moved to South Dakota back in May of 1974 (get ready for it) unbelievable but true...South Dakota had a Democrat in the Governor's chair. Dick Kneip was South Dakota's head man from January of 1971 until July of 1978. Kneip went on to become the U.S. Ambassador to Singapore. When he left the Governorship of South Dakota, the job went to his Lieutenant Governor Harvey Wollman.

Born in Frankfort, South Dakota, and graduating from Doland High School, Wollman, now 86 years young, earned his B.A. degree from Huron College.

Working his way up the South Dakota political ladder, Wollman was South Dakota's Governor for a little over 5 months, from July of '78 until the first of January, 1979. He was succeeded by Bill Janklow.

And, as of now, he is a South Dakota last.

The last Democrat that South Dakota has had as their Governor.

