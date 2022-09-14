One Dead After Shooting in Sioux Falls

One woman is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex in Sioux Falls, Wednesday (September 14) morning.

Dakota News Now is reporting that Sioux Falls Police received a call at about 7:30 AM in regards to a family dispute in an apartment in the 3600 block of South Willow Avenue in the area of 45th Street.

According to authorities, officers knocked on the door and made partial entry into the apartment when the suspect started firing shots at the officers. There was a child approximately five years old that was near the door, and officers were able to safely remove the child from the apartment.

The body of the deceased woman was discovered during a search of the apartment. An older child was found unharmed.

Multiple law enforcement representatives responded to the incident, including Sioux Falls Police, Minnehaha County Sheriff, police and sheriff’s SWAT teams, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Negotiators were talking with the suspect when they heard another child inside.

According to reports, the suspect had made a call to somebody and said that he had shot the woman in the apartment. SWAT teams later entered the apartment and the suspect turned the gun on himself and fired a shot.

He was later transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this point.

