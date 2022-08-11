Open Letter From A Sioux Falls Listener on Supermarket Etiquette

Apparently, someone has a bone to pick with annoying, inconsiderate, fruit-grazing shoppers.

Let's call her Hazel shall we? We've changed her name at her request (and to protect the innocent or peeved, as it were).

Hazel emailed us with a blazing indictment against Sioux Falls grocery store shoppers. And she means all shoppers, in all stores. Not just particular stores. All grocery, retail, supermarket, and general merchandise shoppers, in all of these locations, are on her list!

She was nice enough to organize her thoughts for us:

Ten items or less - - Means 10 ITEMS OR LESS! Come on, be considerate to other shoppers & the checkout person. The one & only reason to push over into this line is if there is no one else around & the clerk invites you to do it.

Boy, can that Hazel organize her thoughts or what? Hopefully, she hasn't lost the will to live and/or shop!