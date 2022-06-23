Orioles Outfielder Austin Hays Hits For Cycle In 6-Innings

BALTIMORE -- Four at-bats, four hits, and one unforgettable cycle in just six innings of work.

"Beyond unbelievable. An epic night," Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said after Austin Hays became the sixth player in Orioles history to hit for the cycle.

Hays completed the feat with a sixth-inning double in the midst of a steady shower and shortly before play was halted for good in Baltimore's 7-0 victory over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night.

Hays pulled it off while batting leadoff in place of Cedric Mullins, who was given the night off facing Nationals lefty Patrick Corbin.

Hays join Hall of Fame members Brooks Robinson and Cal Ripken Jr. in the Orioles record book.

The last Baltimore player to hit for the cycle was Jonathan Villar against the Yankees on Aug. 5, 2019. Before that, Robinson, Ripken, Aubrey Huff and Felix Pie did it.

Being that Hays' effort was completed in the sixth inning, it was earlier in the game than the previous five in club history, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.