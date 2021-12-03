Our Most Read South Dakota Stories of 2021

Get our free mobile app

Here are our 10 Most Read Stories for 2021:

10: Do You Know What's Inside The Giant 60 Foot Bull Head Off I-90?

Do You Know What Is Inside The Giant 60 Foot Tall Bull Head Off I-90? If you've traveled on I-90 about 30 minutes west of Sioux Falls you have probably noticed the great big giant bull horns reaching high into the South Dakota horizon.

9: 5 Most Sioux Falls Things Sioux Falls People Do in Sioux Falls

Every city has quirks. Sioux Falls is no different. There are peculiar things to this town that you don't necessarily see in other towns. Some make no sense and some make perfect sense.

8: Check Out The Amazing Indoor Pool At This Sioux Falls Home

Outdoor swimming pools in South Dakota have a limited window of use. If you want four seasons of swimming fun, you'll need to go to a hotel pool or the Midco Aquatic Center. Or you could have purchased this Sioux Falls home that has one of the most incredible indoor pools I've ever seen.

7. Sioux Falls Is Home To One Of The Best Pizzas In South Dakota

From cheese and sausage to pineapple pizza, Best Things South Dakota identified the best traditional and creative pizzas throughout the Mount Rushmore state.

6. "Diverging Diamond" Intersection Coming To 41st Street Sioux Fall

Are you confused or simply not a fan of Roundabouts? Sioux Falls has seen a number of roundabouts popping up in the city. Soon we will be navigating a new 'Diverging Diamond' at the 41st Street and I-29 exchange.

5. Most Expensive Sioux Falls Home on the Market Right Now

According to Zillow.com, this is currently the most expensive home in Sioux Falls, priced at just $ 20,000 under $2 million dollars.

4. This Is The Least-Expensive Home On The Sioux Falls Market

The property is 1315 North Main. Zillow says it was built in 1880, older than South Dakota. The home is in foreclosure and it's safe to say it's a "fixer-upper."

3. Here's The Largest House For Sale In Sioux Falls

This home is about eight times larger than the average Sioux Falls house, see inside.

2. Top 14 Restaurants That Should Come Back to Sioux Falls

There are many restaurants that have come and gone in Sioux Falls and we miss them. Here are 14 we want to come back.

1. The Worst Place to Live in South Dakota [List]

A surprising town was named the worst place to live in all of South Dakota and the reason behind it is a bit unexpected.