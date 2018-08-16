Another year and another Fall Sports Kickoff Celebration for Augustana University on Thursday August 16.

Overtime and ESPN 99.1 will be LIVE from 3-6pm and can be heard on 99.1 in the Sioux Falls area, online at www.espn991.com and from the ESPN 99.1 App.

During Overtime, there will be multiple interviews with coaches and will take place right in the middle of the event.

The event will take place from 4:30-6:30 PM and will include an opportunity to meet new Athletic Director Josh Morton, pick up your football tickets, meet other coaches, enjoy a free meal and all kinds of fun for the kids with inflatables and much more.

For more information about the fall sports and schedules at Augustana University, visit GoAugie.com.

