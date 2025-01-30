Packers and Lions Announce Coaching Staff Hires Thursday

A pair of Minnesota Viking rivals were active on Thursday in nailing down new coaches for their staffs in 2025 following some movement this offseason.

The Green Bay Packers had longtime QB Coach Tom Clements retire this offseason and also let go of defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich.

The Lions had their staff ransacked following another impressive season, losing both their Offensive and Defensive Coordinators (and others) to other opportunities.

Both the Packers and Lions announced new staff additions on Thursday morning.

First, for Green Bay, they have both vacant positions now filled:

Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that they are set to hire DeMarcus Covington as their defensive line coach and promote Sean Mannion to quarterbacks coach. Covington spent the 2024 season as the Patriots defensive coordinator and was let go along with head coach Jerod Mayo after the end of the campaign. He was the defensive line coach in New England for four years before getting bumped up to coordinator and was with the Patriots since 2017.

Mannion was a backup quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings from 2019-2021.

As for the Detroit Lions, they've now taken the first steps in replenishing their staff:

Detroit announced on Thursday that John Morton has been hired to serve as offensive coordinator and Kelvin Sheppard has been promoted to defensive coordinator. Morton replaces Ben Johnson, who was hired as Bears head coach. Sheppard replaces Aaron Glenn, who departed to become the Jets head coach.

It was an active day in the NFC North. There are surely still more dominoes to fall, but both teams took another step in finishing their staff changes for the offseason.

