Packers Backup QB Situation Muddies with Release of Etling

The Green Bay Packers have several question marks as they approach the 2023 season in full swing.

One of the question marks is whether or not Jordan Love might be capable and ready of leading the team into the future. Perhaps a bigger question is, who will be the primary backup to the now fourth-year signal caller.

On Sunday, the Green Bay Packers parted ways with primary backup Danny Etling.

Etling was the third-stringer last season and was at one point thought to be the odds-on favorite to back up Love.

Now, the team has a lot of uncertainty behind what is an uncertain starter.

5th round rookie Sean Clifford has looked the part and could be viewed as the team's long-term project. Perhaps Alex McGough, who was signed following another championship season in the USFL with the Birmingham Stallions, could take the primary backup role.

Or maybe (just maybe) the Green Bay Packers opt to hit the market in search of experience.

After all, Carson Wentz, Teddy Bridgewater, and Matt Ryan are all out there looking for a job this Fall.

I'm a fan of keeping draft picks in house and working with what you have, but it can't hurt to at least kick the tires on a veteran and see what the asking price and fit could be.

Etling had been with the team most recently since January of 2022, and has spent time in the league with the Jaguars, Broncos, Seahawks, Vikings, Falcons, and Patriots.

He played his college football at Purdue and LSU.

Source: Acme Packing Company