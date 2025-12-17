The Green Bay Packers travel South to take on the rival Chicago Bears this weekend in a crucial late-season matchup of the two top teams in the NFC North.

Both teams entered the week of preparation with some notable injury concerns, and those continued Wednesday as we inch closer to game time.

A total of 15 Packers players were either held out of practice or were limited on Wednesday, while the Bears nearly touched double digits as well.

Among the key players out for Green Bay were Running Back Josh Jacobs, Tackle Zach Tom, Safety Evan Williams, and Pass Rusher Micah Parsons, who will soon be placed on Injured Reserve.

For the Bears, its the pass catching unit that gives the most cause for concern, as both Rome Odunze and Luther Burden missed practice on Wednesday.

Here's the official report:

Kickoff from Soldier Field in Chicago is set for 7:20 on Saturday Night, and the game can be watched on FOX. Coverage locally on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO begins Saturday Night at 7:00!

Source: Rob Demovsky Twitter