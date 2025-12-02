There is a massive game on tap this weekend in the NFC North between the Bears and the Packers at Lambeau Field.

The game was initially a Noon kickoff time, but with the two teams duking it out for the division title down the stretch, it was recently flexed to a 3:25 CT start.

We're just over two weeks away from the second matchup between the two squads in Chicago, and that game has also been flexed into a primetime slot.

Per the Packers official Twitter page:

One of the best and most storied rivalries in the NFL will add a pair of big-time showdowns to its resume in the weeks to come.

Here's a look at the present standings in the NFC North:

Chicago Bears 9-3

Green Bay Packers 8-3-1

Detroit Lions 6-6

Minnesota Vikings 4-8

--

*Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change.

The Packers are currently favored by 6.5 points in Sunday's matchup in Green Bay and are also the favorites to win the division (-150), the Bears are second (+160).

It will be a wildly entertaining fight to the finish with both teams facing a ton of challenges in the weeks ahead.

Sources: DraftKings Sportsbook and Packers on Twitter