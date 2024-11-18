Packers Edge Rival Bears with Crucial Blocked Late FG

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers made just enough plays to squeeze out yet another win over the Chicago Bears.

This time, it took a late touchdown and a blocked field goal.

Love ran for a go-ahead score in the closing minutes, and Green Bay hung on to beat Chicago 20-19 on Sunday when Karl Brooks blocked Cairo Santos' kick from 46 yards as time expired.

Christian Watson set a career high with 150 yards on just four catches, including a 60-yarder that set up Love's touchdown run, and the Packers (7-3) avoided falling further behind Detroit and Minnesota in the NFC North. They also beat the last-place Bears (4-6) for the 11th straight time, the longest streak by either team in the storied rivalry.

“We knew it was going to be a four-quarter game, four-quarter battle," Love said. “And I’m proud of the guys. Nobody batted an eye, nobody flinched. It wasn’t by any means our perfect game or our best game.”

On their final drive, the Bears drove all the way to the 28, only to end a chaotic week with their fourth straight loss when Brooks got through the center of the line and reached up with his left hand to block Santos' kick.

“I kinda knew, like, I'm gonna block this,” Brooks said. “I said that to myself. I heard the call. I saw Lukas (Van Ness) was next to me and I told him, ‘Hey, just do this, this for me.’ He did it and I got a hand on it.”

The Bears fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron on Tuesday and replaced him with passing game coordinator Thomas Brown, hoping to spark a unit that ranks among the worst in the NFL.

"There were a lot of positives to build from," Bears coach Matt Eberflus said. “That's what you have to do. The last three weeks the offense hadn’t played well. We hadn’t played good complementary ball on defense. We hadn’t done a lot of things together the last three weeks but today, today we played complementary football.”

The Green Bay Packers return home with a mark of 7-3 and are set to face off with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12. Kickoff from Lambeau Field is set for 3:25, and you can listen to Packers football all season long on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

