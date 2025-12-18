The Green Bay Packers are dinged up heading into the massive matchup with the Chicago Bears this weekend at Soldier Field.

So much so that the team has ruled out a few players and has ten players listed as Questionable on the team's injury report.

The Bears are also dealing with injuries, as they'll be down at least a few key playmakers.

Here's a look at the Packers final report of the week:

There are no surprises that will miss the game as of yet, but key players including Josh Jacobs, Zach Tom, Christian Watson, and Evan Williams are among those listed as questionable.

For the Bears, they'll be without at least a pair of big offensive playmakers:

Here's the official report for Chicago:

There are a ton of key 'what-ifs' to ponder ahead of the game, but only time will tell.

Kickoff from Soldier Field is set for 7:20 on Saturday Night, with coverage beginning at 7:00 locally on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

