It's been a while since Bears fans last saw second-year wideout Rome Odunze on the football field, and that will change on Saturday night.

According to multiple sources, the former Washington standout will suit up and play for the Bears this weekend as they host Green Bay in the Wild Card Round.

Per Pro Football Talk:

Wide receiver Rome Odunze is set to return to the lineup. Odunze has missed five games with a foot injury, but he has no injury designation for this weekend.

Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga and defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka have also been ruled out with concussions. Cornerback Kyler Gordon (groin) and tackle Braxton Jones (knee) are both listed as questionable to come off injured reserve. The Bears will not have safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson for Saturday’s game against the Packers.

That's the latest from the Chicago perspective. For the Packers:

(Zach) Tom and (Malik) Willis are both listed as questionable. Tom has been out since hurting his knee in mid-December and is also listed with a back injury. He rested on Thursday and LaFleur said he’ll get as much time as possible to show he’s ready to play.

Willis was inactive with a right shoulder injury last week.

Safety Javon Bullard (knee), wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (concussion), linebacker Nick Niemann (pectoral), and defensive lineman Warren Brinson (foot) are also listed as questionable.

The Packers are 7-seed, and enter the postseason having dropped four consecutive contests. Their last win was December 7th at home against the Bears.

For Chicago, they've dropped 2 straight but managed to win the NFC North and earn the 2-seed. The Bears finished the regular season with an 11-6 record.

