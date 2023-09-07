Pack it in? Green Bay May Be Without Top WRs Sunday

The Green Bay Packers take on the rival Chicago Bears on the road in Week 1.

It's a much-anticipated contest for multiple reasons, including the debut of Jordan Love at Quarterback.

Now however, it might be an uphill battle, as the Packers could reportedly be without a few notable pass catchers.

According to an article from PackersWire:

Green Bay Packers wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs were not on the field for Wednesday’s practice. Doubs unexpectedly missed the final preseason game against Seattle with a hamstring injury. On the injury report, it said that Watson was out with a hamstring injury as well.

It would be a game-altering blow for the Packers if there top two wideouts can't suit up on Sunday.

Romeo Doubs did reportedly return to practice on Thursday, but Watson was notably absent yet again.

Without the likes of Doubs and Watson in the lineup, the Packers would be even younger at wideout, with Samouri Toure, Dontayvion Wicks, Jayden Reed and Malik Heath as the top options. Only Toure has more than preseason experience.

The Bears and Packers kick things off on Sunday, a 3:25 start time.

