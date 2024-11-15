Dynamic Packers Rookie Misses Friday Practice with Appendicitis

The Green Bay Packers should be close to full strength on Sunday when they travel to Chicago to take on the rival Bears, but they do have a few injury concerns.

One, star Cornerback Jaire Alexander is questionable with a knee injury, and is looking to re-enter the lineup after missing the team's last game against Detroit.

Here are the other injury updates ahead of Sunday's rivalry tilt:

Get our free mobile app

Running back MarShawn Lloyd was designated for return from injured reserve this week, but he’ll be out indefinitely after developing appendicitis. Offensive lineman Jordan Morgan (shoulder) has also been ruled out. Safety Evan Williams (hamstring) is listed as questionable and defensive lineman Colby Wooden (shoulder) is considered doubtful.

It's a longer list than one would hope for coming off of a bye week.

MarShawn Lloyd seemingly can't catch a break. After being placed on injured reserve early in the season with a hamstring issue, Lloyd continued to battle through this week, dealing with an ankle concern as well.

Now, he reportedly developed appendicitis on Friday and doesn't appear close to making his return to the field just yet. The Packers opened his 21-day practice window earlier this week in his activation from injured reserve.

The Packers travel to Chicago for another chapter in the NFL's oldest rivalry against the Bears. Kickoff is set for 12:00 from Soldier Field, and you can listen to Packers football all season long on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

Source: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports

The 5 States That Produce Best College Football Players When it comes to college football, five states produce more elite talent than the rest. Gallery Credit: Scott Prather