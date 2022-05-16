Packers Ink Alexander to Historic Deal Through 2026

The Green Bay Packers and Pro-Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander are finalizing a four-year, $84 million contract extension, Alexander's agent John Thornton of Roc Nation Sports told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Alexander's deal includes $31 million in 2022 -- $30 million of which is a DB-record signing bonus. Alexander will receive $42.5 million by March 2023.

Alexander's new deal averages $21 million per year, a new mark for defensive backs. He is now tied to Green Bay through 2026 season.

Get our free mobile app

Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers Getty Images loading...

Alexander broke a bone in his shoulder in Week 4 last season, and played only eight plays in the playoffs. Despite that, the Packers still identified him as a core young player.

The Packers drafted Alexander out of the University of Louisville in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

2018 NFL Draft Getty Images loading...