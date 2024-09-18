Packers Receive Encouraging Update on Jordan Love Wednesday

When news first broke that Packers Quarterback Jordan Love had a sprained MCL, initial reports indicated that he could miss between 3 to 6 weeks of game action.

It's a case-by-case basis, and this case appears to be not-so-severe.

Jordan Love was reportedly back at practice on Wednesday, a wildly encouraging update for the Packers and their fans.

Per Pro Football Talk:

Reporters at the open portion of the team’s first practice of the week shared photos and videos of Love on the practice field. It’s the first time that Love has participated in practice in any form since he injured his left knee against the Eagles in the team’s first regular season game. Love is wearing a sleeve on his left leg and video from the session shows him jogging, throwing, and handing off without any apparent difficulty. Word from the team about Love’s level of participation will come later on Wednesday.

That last sentence is very important. Whether or not Love was considered a full-go or a partial participant will loom large at this stage for his prospects of suiting up on Sunday.

The Packers yesterday placed running back MarShawn Lloyd on the injured reserve, guaranteeing that the rookie will miss at least the next four games.

If Love doesn't play this week, it will be touted as the Malik Willis revenge game as the newly acquired QB will go against his former team, the Tennessee Titans in Nashville.

Kickoff to Sunday's game is set for 12:00 Noon. Listen to Packers football all season long locally here in Sioux Falls on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

