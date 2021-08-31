Packers Lose a Huge Piece to their Offensive Line

The Green Bay Packers were in the NFL headlines all off-season with the ongoing saga between Aaron Rodgers and the organization.

As the season has got closer, the storylines surrounding Rodgers have quieted down, yet a lingering issue to an important piece of the offensive line has been very concerning.

Get our free mobile app

Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari has been recovering from a torn ACL back on December 31 in practice and still isn't going to be ready for the start of the season.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, the Packers have put Bakhtiari on the PUP list meaning he won't be eligible to play until after Week 6.

With the big expectations this season, the Packers are hoping for a quick return for Bakhtiari so that can keep that offense rolling and keep Aaron Rodgers upright.

For more information on the Green Bay Packers, their current roster, and their 2021 regular season schedule, you can visit the team website.