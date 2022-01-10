Packers Lose to Lions, Still #1 Seed in NFC

DETROIT – Aaron Rodgers got his work, Davante Adams got his record, and the Green Bay Packers got out of town without any more costly injuries heading into the playoffs.

All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari was fatigued and called it a day after 27 snaps in his first game action since he tore his left ACL in practice on Dec. 31, 2020. All things considered, the regular-season finale – even with a 37-30 loss to the Detroit Lions – was a success for the Packers.

This game had no bearing on the Packers’ playoff seeding; they secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a week left in the season and finished at 13-4. But it wasn’t meaningless to Matt LaFleur and Co., something the coach repeated on more than one occasion in the days leading up to it.

With a first-round playoff bye next week, LaFleur wasn’t crazy about his quarterback and others being sidelined for essentially three weeks if they didn’t play against the Lions.

And Rodgers was all-in about playing, especially considering his fractured left pinky toe felt as good as it had at any point since the November injury.

He directed a pair of touchdown drives, both of which ended with passes to Allen Lazard, and completed 14 of 18 passes for 138 yards without an interception in the first half. His MVP candidacy will be based off these season numbers: 4,115 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.9% for a passer rating of 111.9.

He finished on a streak of seven straight games with multiple touchdown passes and no interceptions -- the second-longest streak in NFL history. Only Tom Brady (with nine in 2010) has more.