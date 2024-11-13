Packers Open 21-Day Practice Window for Highly Touted Rookie

The Green Bay Packers have surprisingly been one of the impactful and productive running teams in the NFL this season.

That is far from the norm in recent years, and the Packers rushing attack might soon be getting even better.

MarShawn Lloyd, a highly touted rookie running back from USC is expected to return soon from injured reserve.

Per SI.com:

Rookie running back MarShawn Lloyd has been designated to return from injured reserve, meaning the Green Bay Packers could soon add an explosive element to their offense.

There has been a lot of praise for the youngster despite his long wait to make his way back from injury, including from his fellow backs:

What would he add? “That speed you can’t teach. You cannot teach that speed,” (Josh) Jacobs said after Monday’s practice. “The way that he goes in and out of his cuts, the way that he’s electric. That’s the only way I can explain it. I’m excited to see him play. He’s going to be a good back.”

Lloyd ran 6 times for 15 years in his season debut in a win against the Colts back in September but was placed on injured reserve shortly thereafter.

Lloyd averaged a ridiculous 7.1 yards per carry in his final collegiate season at USC, and will likely add an explosive element to the Packers offense when he returns.

That when could be anytime in the next three weeks, as the Packers will be in wait-and-see mode and make a decision as to when to officially active him for gameday.

Sources: Sports Reference (Stats) and SI.com on MSN

