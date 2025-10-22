The NFL Trade Deadline looms large in the weeks to come with a deadline set for November 4th.

There are many teams that figure to be sellers, as well as a lot of teams that will be considered buyers looking to stockpile assets.

The Green Bay Packers might end up in the 'buyers' category, but do have a few players to keep an eye on that they might trade away.

Wide Receiver Romeo Doubs and Linebacker Quay Walker certainly have had their names come up often in recent trade speculation, but there is another player on the team that ESPN.com mentioned in a recent article.

ESPN published "2025 NFL trade deadline: Ranking top 25 players who could move" this week, and Edge Rusher Kingsley Enagbare was listed as a candidate to be moved:

Kingsley Enagbare, Edge, Green Bay Packers The buzz: Enagbare started in 2024 but felt the squeeze of the Micah Parsons trade, getting relegated to a reserve role. While Green Bay typically likes to keep its draft-and-develop talent, Enagbare probably would welcome the chance to play more elsewhere in a contract year. -- Fowler The tape: Enagbare lacks high-end play speed, but he has a quick first step off the ball and can win with power at the point of attack. He has seen his snap count reduced in Green Bay, but he could be viewed as a rotational edge defender. Enagbare had 4.5 sacks last season. -- Bowen Predicted chance of getting traded: 25%

Team fits:Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers

That would make sense given the Packers just forked over a massive contract to Micah Parsons as part of that acquisition. Green Bay also has solid depth at the position already on its roster, and might try to recoup some of the lost draft capital from the Micah trade.

Green Bay didn't have any other players to sell that made the list, but the article does include the Packers as a landing spot for Tennessee Titans Cornerback Roger McCreary should he be traded.

The Packers take on the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend on Sunday Night Football in a reunion with Quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Kickoff is at 7:20, and coverage begins Sunday Night at 7:00 on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

Source: ESPN.com

