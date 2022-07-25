Packers Place Star OL, Nine Others on PUP List

Some of the big news over the weekend was that the Green Bay Packers, along with every other NFL team began to place injured players on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list.

The Packers had a few players that were highly likely to end up on the list, and a few surprises as well.

Perhaps the biggest surprise and shock in all of the news is that veteran and All-Pro Left Tackle David Bakhtiari was a late addition to the list.

In total, here are the ten players on the list as it currently stands (bold indicates starter when healthy):

LT David Bakhtiari

K Mason Crosby

RB Kylin Hill

RB Patrick Taylor

WR Christian Watson

TE Robert Tonyan

OL Elgton Jenkins

DL Dean Lowry

DL Hauati Pututau

EDGE/LB Randy Ramsey

It's a tough list for Packers fans, but in reality, it may not mean much at this time. Players can be activated off of the PUP list at any time during training camp and throughout the preseason.

All eyes will be on David Bakhtiari's progression throughout the offseason, as the veteran has played in just one game following a knee injury that occurred back in January of 2021.

The veteran missed the entirety of last season except for the regular season finale against Detroit, and did not play in the postseason.

We'll see how many of the ten players currently listed as physically unable to perform will stay on the list at the beginning of the regular season.

The Green Bay Packers open the preseason against the San Francisco 49ers on the road on Friday, August 12th.

