Packers RB AJ Dillon Looking SHREDDED in Pivotal Training Camp

AJ Dillon is once again in a contract year. The veteran running back opted to sign a rarely used four-year qualifying contract to remain with the Packers for the 2024 campaign.

2023 wasn't a season to remember for Dillon, who was mostly ineffective in starting duties during time that starter Aaron Jones missed due to injury.

Dillon totaled 613 yards on the ground and a career low in TDs (2), and yards per carry (3.4).

Get our free mobile app

Now, Dillon looks like an entirely different player in camp ahead of the 2024 season.

Per Ryan Wood on Twitter, Dillon has also made a ton of changes to his makeup and weight this offseason:

If we're being honest; it's not like he was ever out of shape. But now, he is in the best shape of his career in a pivotal training camp for the 6th-year pro.

Want further proof? Check out this video posted Friday:

The Packers signed veteran Josh Jacobs to lead the backfield in Green Bay, and also drafted Marshawn Lloyd out of USC early on in April's draft.

Dillon was a popular cut candidate back in the middle of the offseason, but after many have witnessed his physical change and success in camp thus far, that might be a distant memory sooner than later.

Even Coach Matt LaFleur recently commented on Dillon's new physique.

In 5 years with the Packers since being a 2nd-round pick out of Boston College, Dillon has amassed 2,428 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns.

The Packers open the preseason against the Browns in Cleveland on Saturday, August 10th, and open the regular season in Sao Paolo, Brazil against the Eagles on Friday, September 6th.

Listen to Packers football all season long right here in Sioux Falls on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

Sources: Packers.com, Pro Football Reference (Stats), Ryan Wood Twitter, and SI.com