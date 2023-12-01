Packers Rule Out Key Offensive Playmaker vs. Chiefs Sunday

Unfortunately, injuries have been just as much a part of this Packers season as wins and losses.

The Packers at 5-6 have suddenly surged into playoff contention, and play host to the AFC West leading Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night football.

We're still awaiting news on several big-name players that are currently on the Packers injury report, but they've already ruled one out as of Friday.

That one would be veteran running back Aaron Jones, who has had a very difficult season riddled with injuries.

Jones suffered a knee sprain the recent win over the Chargers, and sat out the Thanksgiving win over Detroit this past Thursday.

As of Friday, the Packers have officially ruled out one of the franchises top ever players at his position:

Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters at his Friday press conference that running back Aaron Jones (knee) has been ruled out for the Week 14 matchup. Jones has rushed for 245 yards with two touchdowns and caught 19 passes for 169 yards with a TD in 2023.

Jones will be missed, but if the Week 12 win was any indication, the Packers can beat anyone when they're at their best.

Patrick Mahomes makes his first ever start at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night, where the Chiefs are favored by between 6 or 7 points depending upon where you look.

Source: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports

