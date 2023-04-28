Packers Select Iowa’s Van Ness in First Round of NFL Draft

Dreams came true for 31 NFL hopefuls last night in Kansas City, with roughly 220 more coming over the next two days.

The Green Bay Packers had pick 13 of the 31 selections last night, and with it took Iowa Pass Rusher Lukas Van Ness.

Van Ness, who tested incredibly well in the pre-draft process, hails from Barrington, Illinois, and played at Iowa for 3 years, recording 13 sacks and 19 tackles for loss for the Hawkeye defense.

Here's what NFL.com offered about Van Ness and the fit with the Green Bay Packers:

Analysis: Van Ness’ athletic profile is similar to that of Packers edge rusher Rashan Gary, with both players featuring outstanding agility. Van Ness also has the length and functional strength to play 5 technique, as well, which is a position of need for the team. I like the value here in a young player with excellent upside.

The Packers still have 10 selections over the next two days of the NFL Draft.

Van Ness wasn't the only Hawkeye to come off of the board in round one, as linebacker Jack Campbell went #20 overall to the Detroit Lions.

Here's the 4-1-1 on Campbell in Motor City:

Campbell can be a productive leader for the Lions but, again, he was picked earlier than I expected (I had him as a second-round value). It will be interesting to see how Campbell fares compared with the off-ball linebackers that are picked on Day 2.

The NFL Draft resumes tonight from Kansas City for Round 2 and 3 at 6pm Central time on ESPN and ABC.

Sources: NFL.com and Sports Reference (Stats)