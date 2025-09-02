Following Micah Trade, Packers Now Have Top 5 Super Bowl Odds
There are a lot of variables in play during each and every NFL season, and a lot needs to go right for any team to make a Super Bowl run.
The Green Bay Packers significantly improved their roster last week by adding 3-time All Pro Linebacker Micah Parsons.
It was as big of a trade as you'll find these days in the NFL, and the move has propelled the Packers into the Top 5 in Super Bowl odds.
In addition, the Packers are now the favorites to win the NFC North.
*All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Here's a look at the division odds first:
Green Bay Packers +165
Detroit Lions +190
Minnesota Vikings +360
Chicago Bears +600
--
Now, here's a look at the latest Super Bowl odds:
The Green Bay Packers open the 2025 season on Sunday, September 7th when they play host to the division rival Detroit Lions. Coverage begins at 3:00 on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!
