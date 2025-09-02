There are a lot of variables in play during each and every NFL season, and a lot needs to go right for any team to make a Super Bowl run.

The Green Bay Packers significantly improved their roster last week by adding 3-time All Pro Linebacker Micah Parsons.

It was as big of a trade as you'll find these days in the NFL, and the move has propelled the Packers into the Top 5 in Super Bowl odds.

In addition, the Packers are now the favorites to win the NFC North.

*All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change.

Here's a look at the division odds first:

Green Bay Packers +165

Detroit Lions +190

Minnesota Vikings +360

Chicago Bears +600

--

Now, here's a look at the latest Super Bowl odds:

The Green Bay Packers open the 2025 season on Sunday, September 7th when they play host to the division rival Detroit Lions. Coverage begins at 3:00 on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook

