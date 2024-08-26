Packers Make a Splash, Trade for Titans QB Malik Willis

The Green Bay Packers have their long-term starter at Quarterback locked down for a LONG time.

Backup quarterback has been an issue in Green Bay of late, and didn't get any clarity in the preseason.

Sean Clifford and rookie Michael Pratt duked it out over the course of training camp this Summer, but the Packers are opting to add a veteran to the mix ahead of roster cutdowns.

The Packers traded for former 3rd-round pick Malik Willis on Monday afternoon, and reportedly didn't give up much in exchange to the Titans:

Willis never caught on in limited opportunities in Nashville, making just 3 starts over 2 seasons. Through two years, he has no touchdown passes against 3 interceptions with 1 rushing touchdown.

Willis starred at Liberty University in college, amassing over 5,100 passing yards, 2,100 rushing yards and 74 total touchdowns over two seasons after a transfer from Auburn.

Willis now will aim to jump start a once promising career in a backup role with the Green Bay Packers.

No news has broken yet as to the status' of Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt in Green Bay, but one would surmise that at least one of the two are in danger of not making the roster this season.

Green Bay opens the 2024 season in Sao Paolo, Brazil against the Eagles on Friday, September 6th. The game will be exclusively broadcast on Peacock.

