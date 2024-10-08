Get Some! South Dakota Native Tucker Kraft Mic’d Up Video is GOLD

Tucker Kraft had a HUGE game on Sunday in a Packer win over the LA Rams.

He's also having a great season.

As the NFL community gets introduced to a long-time known commodity here in the Dakotas, we'll start to hear more about the Timber Lake, South Dakota native.

On Sunday, the Packers mic'd up their young star Tight End, and the video is absolute GOLD.

Here it is:

Kraft was coming off of a career day in the loss vs. Minnesota in Week 4 that saw him haul in a TD and a 2-point conversion.

This past weekend in the Rams win, Kraft had 4 catches for a career high 88 yards and 2 scores.

Green Bay Packers v Los Angeles Rams Getty Images loading...

He's off to a great start this season with 218 yards and 3 scores, with more surely to come in the near future.

The Packers aim to take down the Cardinals on Sunday, a 12:00 Noon start time from Lambeau Field.

Listen to Packers football all season long on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

Sources: Pro Football Reference (Stats) and Packers on Twitter