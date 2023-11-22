Packers to Rely on SDSU’s Tucker Kraft After Musgrave Injury

We almost saw Green Bay Packers rookie Tight End Tucker Kraft's first NFL Touchdown this past weekend. A small step out of bounds prevented us from doing so.

Tomorrow and moving forward, Kraft will be relied on heavily in a Green Bay Packers offense that will be without starting Tight End Luke Musgrave for the foreseeable future.

The SDSU Jackrabbit alum Kraft was already earning increased snaps on offense, but Musgrave was placed on Injured Reserve on Wednesday after news that he had lacerated a kidney.

Musgrave was hobbled a bit during Sunday's win over the Chargers, but continued to play and finished the game before becoming aware of the extent of his injury.

Kraft, who was drafted in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, will be featured in the offense even more now with the absence of Musgrave for at least four games:

Kraft’s role has primarily come as a blocker up to this point where he has steadily improved throughout the year. Against the Chargers, we also saw Kraft’s explosiveness on display with his yards after the catch ability, something that was a staple of his game in college at South Dakota State.

Kraft thus far this season has recorded 5 catches for 43 yards and (almost) a touchdown.

Thursday against the Detroit Lions will be a huge opportunity for both Kraft and his team to make a statement at this juncture of the season.

The Packers at 4-6 are aiming to remain in the postseason hunt as they head to Detroit to take on the 8-2 Lions, who currently lead the NFC North.

