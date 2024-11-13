A Look at Playoff Odds for Packers, Vikings, and Area Teams

Sadly, we're more than halfway through the NFL regular season, and the playoff fields in both the AFC and NFC are taking shape.

We have some clearly established Super Bowl favorites, and a lot of teams on the playoff bubble.

Here's a look at the current playoff odds for our area teams, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

*All odds quoted as of 11/13/2024 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Minnesota Vikings (7-2) - Yes (-900), No (+600)

Green Bay Packers (6-3) - Yes (-300), No (+225)

Detroit Lions (8-1) - Yes (-20000), No (+3000)

Chicago Bears (4-5) - Yes (+2000), No (-10000)

Kansas City Chiefs (9-0) - No (+25000)

Denver Broncos (5-5) - Yes (+185), No (-240)

Now for a quick look at the latest Super Bowl odds:

This weekend, here is the schedule for our area teams in Week 11 action:

Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears - 12:00 FOX - ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO

Minnesota Vikings @ Tennessee Titans - 12:00 CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Detroit Lions - 12:00 CBS

Atlanta Falcons @ Denver Broncos - 3:05 FOX

Kansas City Chiefs @ Buffalo Bills - 3:25 CBS

Source: Playoff Odds - DraftKings Sportsbook

