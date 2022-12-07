Packers Wideout Watson Among Favorites for Notable Award

One of the few bright spots this season for the Green Bay Packers and their fans has been the recent explosive play of rookie wide receiver Christian Watson.

Watson, who was an early pick in the second round of the draft this season out of North Dakota State, has elevated his play so much of late that he is now among the favorites to take home the AP NFL Rookie of the Year Award.

Per VegasInsider.com, Watson now has the third-best odds to take home the prestigious award.

According to the site, Watson's consensus odds to win Rookie of the Year stand at +295, trailing just Kenneth Walker III (+190), and Garrett Wilson (+263).

Caesar's Sportsbook currently has Watson tied as a co-favorite with Seattle's Kenneth Walker III at +225. Other candidates near the top include Chris Olave, Brian Robinson, and Dameon Pierce.

Watson has been nothing short of amazing down the stretch this season after a slow start. The first play of his rookie season couldn't have gone worse, dropping a wide-open touchdown from veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Following the drop, Watson struggled to stay healthy during the early and mid-portions of the season before bursting onto the scene of late. After playing a limited role in Weeks 8 and 9 for the team, Watson hauled in three touchdown catches in the Packers' come-from-behind win in Week 10 over the Dallas Cowboys.

Since Week 10, Watson has scored 8 touchdowns (9 total on the season), and has two 100+ yard receiving games. On the season, Watson has 25 catches for 401 yards, 6 receiving touchdowns as well as 2 on the ground in just 10 games played.

We'll see how the rest of the season shakes out, but if Watson stays as hot as he's been, the sky is the limit for the Packers rookie wideout.

Sources: Vegas Insider and Pro Football Reference (Stats)