Packers Wideout Watson Among Favorites for Notable Award

Packers Wideout Watson Among Favorites for Notable Award

Getty Images

One of the few bright spots this season for the Green Bay Packers and their fans has been the recent explosive play of rookie wide receiver Christian Watson.

Watson, who was an early pick in the second round of the draft this season out of North Dakota State, has elevated his play so much of late that he is now among the favorites to take home the AP NFL Rookie of the Year Award.

Per VegasInsider.com, Watson now has the third-best odds to take home the prestigious award.

Get our free mobile app

According to the site, Watson's consensus odds to win Rookie of the Year stand at +295, trailing just Kenneth Walker III (+190), and Garrett Wilson (+263).

Caesar's Sportsbook currently has Watson tied as a co-favorite with Seattle's Kenneth Walker III at +225. Other candidates near the top include Chris Olave, Brian Robinson, and Dameon Pierce.

Watson has been nothing short of amazing down the stretch this season after a slow start. The first play of his rookie season couldn't have gone worse, dropping a wide-open touchdown from veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Following the drop, Watson struggled to stay healthy during the early and mid-portions of the season before bursting onto the scene of late. After playing a limited role in Weeks 8 and 9 for the team, Watson hauled in three touchdown catches in the Packers' come-from-behind win in Week 10 over the Dallas Cowboys.

Since Week 10, Watson has scored 8 touchdowns (9 total on the season), and has two 100+ yard receiving games. On the season, Watson has 25 catches for 401 yards, 6 receiving touchdowns as well as 2 on the ground in just 10 games played.

We'll see how the rest of the season shakes out, but if Watson stays as hot as he's been, the sky is the limit for the Packers rookie wideout.

Sources: Vegas Insider and Pro Football Reference (Stats)

Ten Most Disappointing Minnesota Sports Seasons

The 2021 Minnesota Twins entered the season with high expectations, but unfortunately, they've made the list of most disappointing Minnesota teams of all time.

Disappointment is a common feeling for Minnesota sports fans as the years continue. Following the NBA Championship win for Milwaukee, SportsCenter was quick to point out that Minnesota has the current longest streak of seasons without a championship appearance in the four major sports (MLB/NBA/NFL/NHL). The Minnesota Lynx also chimed in on the stat after claiming four championships since 2011.

The ten teams that are on this list all follow a similar pattern. The year prior was either a great season with a playoff run or one that featured a strong core of players that appeared to have taken the next step. Offseason/preseason expectations were high with even Las Vegas oddsmakers believing in a deep run. Unfortunately, those preseason expectations fell short for the following teams. None of the teams listed below made the playoffs.


 

Filed Under: Aaron Rodgers, christian watson, Football, gb, Green Bay, MVFC, NDSU, NFL, NFL Draft, North Dakota State, pack, Packers, Rookie of the Year, Wide Receiver, wideout, wr
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls