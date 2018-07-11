Pacman Jones Attacked at Atlanta Airport

We all know the long history of altercations involving Adam "Pacman" Jones over the years that has found him in legal trouble and trouble with the NFL.

It appears however that his latest alltercation wasn't one that was provoked by him.

Police say Jones was in the Atlanta Airport when he was attacked by a "facility service employee".

According to the reports, Jones confronted the employee after the employee made a gesture toward Jones. The two exchanged words and the employee eventually threw a closed fist punch that connected with Pacman's face causing a cut.

During the altercation, the employee also hit a woman who was with Jones and hurt her hand.

ESPN reports that the suspect is Frank Ragin and was booked on two courts of battery.

Neither Jones, his friends or his representatives have commented on the issue.