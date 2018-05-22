The Minnesota Wild have found their new general manager as the team announced the hiring of former Nashville Predators assistant Paul Fenton.

Fenton becomes the third general manager in Minnesota Wild history replacing Chuck Fletcher. Fletcher held the job from May 2009 to April 2018 and was released following the Wild's first round exit in the 2018 NHL Playoffs.

Years of playing experience and executive experience comes to Minnesota with the hiring of Fenton. He played 11 seasons in the NHL between seven different franchises. Following his playing career, Fenton served as the general manager of the AHL Milwaukee Admirals team, and as assistant general manager of the Nashville Predators. He was with Nashville for the last 20 years.

Fenton will oversee all areas of the Wild operations. His duties will range from player personnel to minor league operations according to the official release by the Minnesota Wild.

He takes over a team that has made a playoff appearance in each of the last six seasons. The Wild, however, have either lost in the first or second round in those years. Their most successful season was back in 2002-03 when they were swept in the Western Conference Finals.