Paul George 4-Year Deal With Philadelphia 76ers

Free agent forward Paul George has agreed on a four-year, $212 million maximum contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources told ESPN early Monday morning.

George's deal -- which sources said includes a player option on the final season in 2027-28 -- brings him back to the Eastern Conference to partner with MVP center Joel Embiid and All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey in pursuit of upending the NBA champion Boston Celtics.

George and his agent, Aaron Mintz of CAA, met in Los Angeles with a 76ers contingent that included owner Josh Harris, president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, general manager Elton Brand and Sixers legend Julius Erving, sources said. The Sixers even brought a front office executive, Peter Dinwiddie, who is a familiar face and friend of George's from their years together with the Indiana Pacers, sources said.

The meeting came on the heels of months of unsuccessful negotiations between George and the LA Clippers on a deal to stay in his Southern California home.

George, a 34-year-old nine-time All-Star, spent the past five seasons with the Clippers and averaged 23 points, 6 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals over 263 regular-season games with LA.

George is one of eight players to make at least nine All-Star teams since he entered the league.