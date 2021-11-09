The Dakota Academy of the Performing Arts, or DAPA for short, is set to open Peter and the Starcatcher at The Orpheum Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls.

The show opens on November 12th and runs through the 14th. Shows are on November 12th and 13th at 7 p.m. and 2 p.m. matinees on November 13th and 14th.

Peter and the Starcatcher is an origin story of sorts about Peter Pan.

A press release from The Washington Pavilion describes the show as, "The Tony Award®-Winning production upends the century-old story of how a miserable orphan comes to be The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up (a.k.a. Peter Pan). This wildly theatrical adaptation of the best-selling novels is brought to life by 16 of the most talented young performers in the area playing more than 100 unforgettable characters. Don’t miss this performance that the entire family is guaranteed to love."

The Dakota Academy of the Performing Arts makes up the cast for this show and many more to come.

The Series features six productions in total that are put on by local youth. The shows serve as an introduction to the theatre for young audiences.

Previously this season, DAPA premiered We Are Monsters in October.

Shows on the horizon include:

White Christmas- December 16 through 19, 2021

The Journey of the Noble Gnarble- February 11 and 12. 2022

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical- March 25 through the 27, 2022

The Wizard Oz-Young Performer's Edition- April 28 through May 1, 2022

Subscription packages for all six shows and single tickets for the fall performances of Peter and the Starcatcher and White Christmas are on sale now.

