Peyton Manning Claims the Old Metrodome Had Piped in Crowd Noise

Those that watched the Manning Cast this past Monday night may have caught a Peyton Manning comment about the old Metrodome in Minneapolis.

During the early parts of the broadcast, Peyton started talking about crowd noise as the Saints were getting set to play against the Seahawks. Both New Orleans and Seattle are among the loudest places to play. Manning referenced Minnesota and the Metrodome as one of the loudest places that he's played at but passively claimed that the Vikings would pipe in crowd noise.

This wouldn't be the first time that the "fake crowd noise" discussion with the Metrodome has appeared. For many years the Vikings were accused of piping in crowd noise and there was even a report from Denny Green's son that claimed that the team did in fact do so.

But, when it comes to Peyton Manning, the Colts were also accused of doing the exact same thing for many years including a playoff game against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Brady rarely had problems playing in Indianapolis against the Colts.

What about Manning in Minnesota? Peyton played just one regular-season game against the Vikings inside of the Metrodome through his long career. The Colts and Vikings played in Week 2 of the 2008 season with the Colts coming back from a 15-0 deficit to win 18-15. Manning had a tough day against the Vikings going 26-42 for 311 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

After further investigation, Manning did make two other appearances at the Metrodome during his career. The Colts and Vikings played against each other as preseason opponents in 2001 and 2009. Manning went 18-30 for 208 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in the 2001 preseason game in Minneapolis. He was barely on the field for the 2009 preseason game as Manning went 1-2 for six yards.

Regardless of the stats or whether it was true or not, the old Metrodome left a lasting impression on the hall-of-fame quarterback.