Philadelphia Eagles Stay Perfect In Win Over Texans

HOUSTON -- — Jalen Hurts didn't make too much of the Philadelphia Eagles improving to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Instead, he reminisced on his freshman year at Alabama in 2016 when his team won its first eight games during a 14-0 start but came short of the ultimate goal.

"I know it's special for the city of Philadelphia," he said. "But I've been 8-0 before and lost the National Championship. So we just have to take it day by day. We haven't accomplished anything yet. It's a day-by-day thing of us controlling the things we can and playing to our standard and trying to grow every day."

Hurts threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns, and the Eagles overcame a slow start to beat the Houston Texans 29-17 on Thursday night.

The Texans were driving late in the fourth when Davis Mills was intercepted again, this time by James Bradberry and the Eagles ran out the clock to secure the victory.

The Eagles are the 29th team in the Super Bowl era to start 8-0 and the other 28 all made the playoffs. Fifteen of those teams went on to win their conference and eight won the Super Bowl.

Next, the Eagles will host Washington on Monday, November 14. Houston travels to the New York Giants on November. 13.