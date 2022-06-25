Philadelphia Phillies DH Bryce Harper has an fracture in his left thumb, according to Phillies beat writer Matt Gelb from The Athletic.

The time table on this type of injury is at least four weeks and up to potentially eight or more weeks.

Harper will likely be placed on the injured list and the team will have to call someone up to take his place on the roster.

The Phillies lost their DH during Saturday night's game when he was hit by a Ian Snell fastball.

He went down in immediate pain and had to leave the game.

Harper was having another MVP type of season, hitting .320 with 15 home runs, and 48 RBI. The 2021 National League MVP was already playing with a bad elbow and wasnt able to play the field because of the elbow issue.

Philadelphia will likely turn to Mickey Moniak and Odebel Herrera in the outfield and use more of Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber at DH.