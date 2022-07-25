PHOTOS: Sioux Falls Hot Classic Nights 2022

The 5th annual Hot Classic Nights car show in downtown Sioux Falls was on Saturday. The weather was hot and so were the cars and trucks that lined up along South 1st Ave near Nyberg's Ace and the Dakota News Now studios.

People were dancing in the street to a live band and food trucks kept everyone fed. Proceeds from the show went to the El Riad Shrine Classie Autos.

Last year's show drew about 500 cars that spilled out into several parking lots and side streets. I would guess that there were at least that many cars this time. There was something for everyone including muscle cars, antique cars, import cars, luxury cars, and pickups.

I gave my smartphone a workout taking a ton of pictures. Here are some of the vehicles that stood out to me.

Hot Classic Nights 2022