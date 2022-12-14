Anyone that has a pulse on High School Football in the state of South Dakota has become very familiar with Lincoln Kienholz.

The T.F. Riggs High School standout has wowed coaches, fans, and recruiters alike over the course of his high school career.

After choosing Washington as his destination of choice back in June, the quarterback continued to receive interest from other big name programs, giving him further decisions to make.

One of the programs that came calling was the Ohio State Buckeyes. The four-star recruit had a visit during the regular season, and officially announced his commitment today on Twitter:

He's one of the biggest recruits to ever come out of the state of South Dakota, and will be the 20th recruit in the 2023 class for the Buckeyes.

Per 247Sports:

The four-star Kienholz is coming off a terrific senior season. In leading his team to a state championship he completed nearly 67 percent of his passes for 3,422 yards and 46 touchdowns to just six interceptions. He ran for another 1,436 yards and 24 touchdowns.

With Kienholz in the fold, Ohio State moves past Miami and back into the top five of the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. He is a three-sport athlete that also shines in basketball and baseball.

Sources: 247 Sports and Lincoln Kienholz Twitter

